Shannon Greiner, Project Manager for WRL General Contractors, provided an update on the new Hallsville West Elementary School construction during a recent school board meeting.
Greiner assured the board that buses and cars would be dropping off children at the new school in January.
“If not, I’ll be buried out there as a monument sign,” Greiner joked.
Voters approved the new Hallsville West Elementary School as part of a $55 million bond package in 2019. The school is on East Loop 281 near the Page Road intersection, within Longview’s city limits. The district intends to house over 700 students and employees at the new campus.
On Monday, the fire alarms and sprinkler systems in the new building were set to be inspected. Currently a temporary elevator is being used to transfer boxes and supplies from floor to floor while the district waits for an elevator inspection.
Greiner reports that the landscaping is going well. Sidewalks are being built with concrete. Construction also intends to have the remaining floors in the building completed by the second week of December. The final cleaning is underway, with plans to complete the majority of the cleaning before the Christmas break, leaving only a few miscellaneous assignments after that.
The classrooms at Hallsville West Elementary have been completed and architecturally reviewed. When the city has approved an adequate fire alarm system, staff can begin setting up their classrooms in small groups.
“At the next board meeting, I will have a list of some missing parts that we’re all aware of... like the marquee sign and stuff like that,” explained Greiner. “It will come in probably right around the time kids are in school, so I’ll have to renew the list. You guys give me the items you can get in; I’ll get those items complete for you as soon as possible.”