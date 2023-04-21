The Hallsville ISD Bobcat Robotics team advanced to the semi-finals round in the UIL State Robotics Championship in Belton, placing third overall in the state.
The robotics team at Hallsville ISD celebrated an exciting season of competing in the First Tech Challenge’s PowerPlay competition, where the team has to design, build and program a robot that completes objectives both autonomously and under driver control. Because of the team’s performance in the league competition, they were invited to the UIL State Robotics Championship, where they placed third overall.
Alongside Coach Katy Whiteley with Paul Kakanis and Cynthia Boothe, the participating team members at the state meet included Ethan Caswell, Cailey Cox, Carleton Day, Abby Eddins, Bianca Fullerton, Jacob Gaston, Jacob Hensley, Ethan Holder, Sean Kelley, Brian Lewis, Madden Mason, Ryan Reid, Sarah Schultz, Chase Smith and Aiden Terry.
“I came in as a coach with no experience and they taught me everything that I know, so all the credit goes to them,” said Hallsville ISD Physics Teacher and Coach Katy Whiteley. “This is the first year we’ve made it past our first qualifying event. We went all the way to win third in the state.”
The department for Hallsville ISD has been able to expand their operations in the past year for the robotics team, allowing them to begin 3-D printing their own parts, purchase new materials and tools, and grow student engagement as a result.
“I’m very, very impressed with them,” said Whitely. “They did a lot of new programming this year, they learned a new language with new software for the robot and pushed the envelope on everything they did. And they were able to do that because they dedicated so much time.”
The First Tech Challenge’s PowerPlay competition is designed to empower youth to be leaders and innovators to address local and global challenges with forward thinking. The 2022-2023 season featured an energy theme and focused on how to get teams energized to innovate.
The team was recognized for their performance at both the league competition and the state championship at the Hallsville ISD school board meeting as they showcased their medals and a new award plaque.