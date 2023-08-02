Hallsville High School’s automotive training program has received a vehicle donation from local dealership Pegues-Hurts Motor Company, alongside national ASE Training Program accreditation by the ASE Education Foundation.
The Pegues-Hurts Motor Company in Longview has partnered with Hallsville ISD in support of the automotive training program at Hallsville High School to donate a vehicle to be used by students in the program. The donation included a 2011 Ford Focus and will be used to help keep the automotive training program on the cutting edge of education to better prepare students to meet industry needs.
“The whole idea is the community being part of the education process and giving the student a jumpstart on the industry,” said Pegues-Hurts Motor Company Service Manager Doug Rosonke.
“With the donation of this vehicle, it gives Hallsville ISD something more current that’s more like what we see in our everyday workings at the dealership,” said Rosonke. “It brings real world situations right into the classroom.
Due to rapidly changing industry standards and technological advancements in the automotive industry, Hallsville ISD has worked carefully alongside industry partners to ensure the automotive training program aligns more closely with real world applications. This includes the use of a program of study developed by the Texas Education Agency for the automotive training program, which involves everything from auto tech basics to more advanced courses such as the practicum in transportation. The program provides opportunities to tour facilities and participate in job shadowing in the industry, as well as allows for several certifications to be obtained by students in a wide range of automotive industry specialties, including ASE training certifications and OHSA certifications.
“We used to rebuild starters. We used to rebuild alternators. These things are not being rebuilt in a service department anymore, these things are being replaced,” said Hallsville ISD’s Auto Tech Instructor David Barrett. “A much larger chunk of what we are trying to teach the students is the diagnostic process and how to recognize when a component is not operating the way it should,”
“With what our students have learned in the classroom while they are in high school, they’re able to go to the job sites and put those skills into practice,” said Hallsville ISD’s Career and Technical Education Director Kathy Gaw.
The donation of the vehicle by Pegues-Hurts Motor Company was supported by the Ford Automotive Career Exploration (ACE) program, used by Hallsville ISD. This program is a partnership between Ford Motor Company, Ford/Lincoln dealerships, and automotive technology educational institutions. The ACE program has no fees to educational institutions and features a web-based training initiative with an intent to raise awareness and increase interest in career opportunities in the automotive industry, ultimately as a service technician. The only requirement for a school to participate is to be sponsored by a local Ford or Lincoln dealership.
“Ford has recognized that there is a shortage of automotive technicians in the industry, and that’s not just a Ford problem,” said Ford Motor Company’s Technical Placement Specialist Joe Arroela. “It is every manufacturer’s problem that they have a shortage of techs.”
“We are able to make that relationship between the dealership and the school. On the school side, it’s showing them that here is a dealership who donated us a car, they’re providing us with these programs, and they’re providing us with resources for their students,” explained Arroela. “Now the school is in turn going to teach these programs, produce the best technicians they can, and when those technicians go to work at that dealership, it’s a win-win on both sides.”
The donation of the car to the Hallsville ISD comes after the district has received national accreditation by the ASE Education Foundation in Maintenance and Light Repair, following a rigorous evaluation by the foundation. The ASE Education Foundation is a non-profit independent organization which accredits entry-level technician training programs against standards developed by the automotive industry. There are over 2,300 accredited programs by the ASE Education Foundation with 2.1 million program graduates
“This is great news for automotive-minded young people and their parents,” said ASE Education Foundation President Michael Coley. “Because this program increases cooperation between local education and industry leaders, it gives added assurance that Hallsville ISD graduates will be employable entry-level technicians. As a result of the quality education provided by Hallsville High School, the motoring public will benefit since better repair technicians will join the work force.”
“During the past few months, we have worked closely with the ASE Education Foundation to make certain that our program would meet strict industry standards, and now we are delighted to join the ranks of the ASE accredited training programs,” said Barrett. “Students will be assured of a quality education, and shop owners will be assured of getting quality job applicants.”
The automotive training program at Hallsville ISD is part of the Career and Technical Education department and allows dual-credit opportunities with Kilgore College for participating students to continue their education. In working with industry partners including local dealership Pegues-Hurts Motor Company with Ford’s ACE program, as well as acquiring national accreditation from the ASE Education Foundation, Hallsville ISD is aiming to better prepare students for a career in their chosen industry.
“We’ve got a community of district support that says y’all go take care of business. Train kids to make them be more productive after graduation. We’re all on the same team,” said Gaw. “The big picture is we all want our students to succeed.”