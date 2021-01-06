HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD will soon celebrate the groundbreaking of its two new facilities, a new elementary school and high school auditorium, with special groundbreaking ceremonies set for later this month at both sites.
Hallsville ISD will first host a groundbreaking ceremony at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22 at the intersection of Page Road and East Loop 281 in Longview — the future site of its new West Elementary School. Following that ceremony, at 11 a.m. on the same day, the district will host another groundbreaking ceremony at Hallsville High School, located at 616 Cal Young Rd, to celebrate the construction of the campus’ new high school auditorium.
Both new facilities were approved by voters in 2019 in a $55 million bond package that included $29.7 for the new elementary school, $13.8 million for the new high school auditorium and the remaining amount for updates and renovations at Hallsville Junior High School.
Both projects were put out for bidding in late 2020.
The new West Elementary School will be a two-story, 89,000 sq. ft. building designed by architect Huckabee & Associates. The new school, which will house grades pre-kindergarten through fourth grade, will also include separate playgrounds for the pre-k and older students and will include an outdoor courtyard area in the center of the building.
The school will have a capacity to house 925 students but is currently planned to house about 750 upon opening. The building will consist of 46 total classrooms, including three special education areas, three pre-kindergarten areas, eight kindergarten areas, and eight each first through fourth grade areas.
Two of the eight classrooms for each grade level are designated as “flexible classrooms,” meaning they can be used and wired as computer labs, intervention rooms, teacher planning areas, teacher workrooms or overflow classrooms, though Collum previously expressed a need to have them labeled as intervention areas.
The new 1,000 seat high school auditorium was originally included on the plans of the district’s 2007 bond that constructed the new Hallsville High School but was later scrapped due to a lack of money remaining.
Hallsville ISD was in a unique financial position in 2019 that allowed voters and tax payers to approve the $55 million bond without a tax increase thanks to an influx of state funding to school districts as part of Texas House Bill 3.