Voters in Hallsville ISD will have an option to approve a $55 million bond in the fall.
The board of trustees unanimously approved the bond referendum at its regular meeting Monday. Early voting will be Oct. 21 until Nov. 1, and Election Day will be Nov. 5.
If the bond is passed, it will be used to build a new west elementary school, performing arts center, junior high safety upgrades and other district-wide improvements, according to a written statement from the district.
The elementary campus would be built on land already owned by the district at Page Road and Loop 281 to accommodate growth in the schools.
The auditorium would be located at Hallsville High School. According to the statement from the district, the 1,000-seat auditorium would be used for performance and practice space for all Fine Arts programs, and the multifunctional design would accommodate academic and extracurricular competitions, professional development and community events.
If passed, the bond would provide interior security upgrades to the junior high, according to the district. It would install a secure vestibule at the entrance.
Other district improvements include HVAC replacements, buses and transportation, facility upgrades to the East Elementary and Intermediate schools, parking lot upgrades, CTE/Ag department upgrades, athletic field house upgrades and replacing 6th through 12th grade band equipment, according to the district.
The bond proposal increased from original estimates to $55 million, thanks to a drop in federal interest rates.
Earlier in August, Superintendent Jeff Collum said because of the strong financial state of the district the bond could be passed without an increase in taxes to the taxpayers.
The bond was initially presented to the board of trustees in July and was valued at between $46 and $50 million.
After the district hosted its final town hall meeting about the bond, it considered removing a $2.4 million University Interscholastic League line item and seeking a $53 million bond and use the fund balance money for facilities updates. Those updates would include new turf for the baseball/softball fields and field house updates.
Tax rate set
In other business, the board decreased the district’s tax rate.
The maintenance and operations tax rate is now $0.97, a $0.07 decrease from the previous $1.04 rate, according to the district.
If the bond is passed by voters, the I&S tax rate is projected to remain the same at $0.33 for a total rate rate of $1.30 per $100 property value.