HALLSVILLE — A Hallsville ISD staff member is ramping up her efforts to collect shoes for students in need before the school year starts back up in a few weeks.
Hallsville East Elementary School Medical Assistant Lori Rich has teamed up with Cajun Tex in Hallsville for a shoe drive benefiting Hallsville ISD students.
The annual shoe drive aims to collect at least 300 pairs of brand new shoes for Hallsville ISD students in need before the start of the 2022-23 school year in August, though the shoe drive will continue throughout the school year.
“Ideally, we’d like for them to have for the start of the school year,” Rich said previously. “This is a perfect way to give back to our kiddos here at Hallsville ISD.”
Rich said this week the shoe drive is well short of its goal of 300 shoes.
“I go back to work in three weeks and really want to get on the ball with this,” Rich said on social media. “I know some are starting back to school shopping so I wanted to remind everyone about my shoe drive for Hallsville ISD students. Some have sent money and some have donated shoes, and I truly appreciate it. However, we aren’t even close to the 300 pair goal. Please consider buying a new pair of shoes, any brand and sizes 10 children’s through 10 adults, or donating towards it.”
Those who donate will receive a $5 gift certificate from Cajun Tex.
New shoes may be dropped off at Cajun Tex Hallsville, or Rich can meet for pick-up.
Those unable to shop for new shoes and wish to donate funds instead may do so by sending the money for a new pair of shoes to Rich through the Venmo App at “@Lori-Rich-2” or through Paypal via “Lrich@hisd.com.”
“My goal is for 300 new shoes to be donated for our Hallsville ISD students that are unable to afford new shoes to start the school year with,” Rich said previously. “It doesn’t matter the brand, just as long as they are new. If you don’t want to do the shopping, I’ll do it for you and give you the receipt.”
Rich also held a shoe drive last summer for Hallsville ISD students, as well as a blanket drive last winter.