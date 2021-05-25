HALLSVILLE — Some Hallsville ISD students recently brought cheer to residents in assisted living facilities in Longview.
Hallsville ISD sixth graders in Jeannie Weavers and Rachel Lockard’s choir class traveled to assisted living communities in Longview last week to spread a little cheer just before the summer begins.
More than 50 sixth graders visited three assisted living communities in Longview — Arabella, Parkview on Hollybrook and Hawkins Creek — to sing some tunes to the residents there since the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.
“We sang songs from the 1950s and 1960s, songs that we taught the students and that the residents would recognize,” Weaver said. “It was such a great experience for the students and the audiences there, some residents were even brought to tears.“
Weaver said the students spent the past five weeks learning the song lyrics and the dance moves to go with them.
“We normally take the seventh and eighth grade choir students to the nursing facilities and senior resident communities to perform Christmas carols each holiday season but we were unable to go last year because of COVID-19,” Weaver said.
Weaver said the experience last week was capped perfectly by an outdoor performance of “Splish Splash” at Hawkins Creek as the rain began to come down.”
Weaver said plans are for the choir students to return to the facilities next holiday season to perform Christmas carols.
“These students and directors went above and beyond, not just to have a fun day but to truly share and spread caring and love in this community,” Hallsville High School Choir Director Dawn Dillard said.