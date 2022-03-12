HALLSVILLE — Several Hallsville ISD Career and Technology Education students have earned health science technology certifications, the district announced Friday.
Hallsville High School students interested in a health care industry career participated in relevant courses at the school, which prepare then for a job in their chosen career path, Hallsville ISD CTE Director Kathy Gaw said Friday.
“Taking these courses will prepare them for jobs within business and industry after graduation from high school,” Gaw said. “Senior level students are enrolled in a practicum of health science technology course, which is an upper level course. This course will provide students with curriculum and instruction to prepare them to take national industry based certification exam, such as EKG (electrocardiogram) and phlebotomy.”
Gaw said 17 Hallsville High School students recently earned their phlebotomy certifications.
“Phlebotomy technicians are critical team members in hospitals, diagnostics laboratories and blood donor centers,” Gaw said. “Recently, 17 health science praticum students passed the National Healthcare Association phlebotomy certification exam. To qualify for testing, a student must complete knowledge based assessments as well as perform 30 venipunctures.“
Gaw said these students will be immediately eligible for employment upon graduation.