HALLSVILLE — A Hallsville ISD student’s first day of school ended in the emergency room on Thursday after she got overheated on a school bus that didn’t have air conditioning.
Hallsville High School freshman Abigail Benson remains unwell on Tuesday after having left her first day of school at Hallsville ISD on Thursday in an ambulance due to heat exhaustion and possible heat stroke.
Abigail’s mother, Susan Benson, addressed district trustees about her daughter’s incident in an emotional public comment speech on Monday.
“I’m here tonight to speak about the importance of air conditioning on buses,” Benson said on Monday. “My daughter plays junior varsity tennis. She had just finished a long practice and had to catch bus No. 34, which has no air-conditioning. Almost immediately after, Abby started texting me that she was very hot and couldn’t get enough air. After the bus left the high school, it went to North Elementary School and sat there, running, for over 20 minutes while my daughter, and a bus load of children, literally cooked in the sun. No breeze, no air movement, only hot, stagnant air. By this time, she texted that she could no longer feel her arms or legs and could barely hold her head up.”
As Abigail’s texts became more and more incoherent, Benson’s worry increased and she got in her car to go to the school.
“I could tell she was neurologically impaired,” Benson said. “I texted my son, who is a senior and was on the same bus, to pour whatever water he had on her head as she attempted to drink a water bottle she had on her. At this point, Abby stopped communicating with me altogether. I found out from my son that they had finally started moving and were now parked at (Hallsville Junior High School). I told him to get her off the bus immediately. Abby tried to stand and fell over. My son caught her, carried her to the bus driver, told him she was having a medical emergency and needed off. My son led her into the lobby of the school and she was given a Gatorade.”
Benson arrived at the junior high campus shortly after Abigail was carried inside by her brother.
“My son carried her to me and I could tell she was in serious distress. Her face was ashen and she was not sweating. She had very little control over her body. I took two water bottles I had with me and dumped them on her head and torso. She then lost consciousness...only then was the campus nurse called to attend her.”
Benson said she and her son carried Abigail into the campus nurse’s office but none of the nurse’s equipment was working — only a pulse oxygen indicator.
“We were asked by the nurse if we just wanted to take her home,” Benson said. “I was shocked. How could she not see my child needed an ambulance? The nurse attempted to take her vitals only to find none of the equipment was working except the pulse ox showing Abby’s heart rate was at 140 beats per minute. When the ambulance arrived, they took her vitals. Abby was at 165 beats per minute, had a high fever and her blood pressure was 104/40. Her blood sugar was 58. She was hallucinating and drifting in and out of consciousness. They started an IV of fluid. After arriving at the hospital, they gave her a second bag of fluid. She was still not lucid and didn’t understand where she was. The doctor on call diagnosed her with extreme heat exhaustion, borderline heat stroke.”
Benson said her son saved her daughter’s life by removing her from the bus immediately.
“They told me if she had been on the bus even a minute or two longer, we would be dealing with brain damage or even death,” she said. “I would like to know from the board tonight, why, in the year 2020, are we putting any of our children on non-air-conditioned buses. In this state, if you do this to a dog, it is animal cruelty and punishable by jail time. Why are our children being given less comfort than a dog, especially in a district as rich and diverse as ours? I understand the bus fleet is improving but it is too late for my child.”
Benson said Abigail’s condition has continued to deteriorate since the incident on Thursday.
“Her hypothalamus has sustained potentially permanent damage,” Benson said. “She cannot control her own body temperature. I can’t leave her alone and she is having seizures. She was perfectly healthy less than a week ago. How many of you used your air conditioner in your car today to get to work or this meeting tonight?”
While trustees are not required to respond to public comments during a meeting, during a recess of the meeting, Board President Jay Nelson approached Benson and apologized for the incident and vowed to continue working to replace the district’s bus fleet with air conditioned vehicles but said it is expensive and takes time.
Trustee Shane Goswick asked Benson if he could pray with her for Abigail’s recovery.
District Transportation Director Roy Presley, who has been in contact with Benson since the incident, again spoke to her after the meeting and apologized for the incident and also vowed to continue to working to update the district’s fleet.
“We’ve got 72 buses and 40 of them have air conditioning,” Presley told Benson on Monday. “I’ve ridden in these buses with my kids when I was a bus driver and I want to get all of our buses installed with air conditioning as soon as possible. It costs $10,000 a bus to install air conditioning and we’ve been working hard the past few years to update the fleet. I would love to see all of the buses have air conditioning.”
In the meantime, Presley said the district has worked it out to where the shortest routes are given to the buses without air conditioning.
Benson said she would work to raise the $10,000 privately, to outfit but No. 34 with air conditioning so her remaining four children that ride the bus can be protected.
Benson, whose husband it stationed in San Antonio as he serves in the military, said the mask wearing on the buses doesn’t help when children are hot and riding on a bus without air conditioning.
“I don’t want this to happen to anyone else and my kids still have to ride that bus,” Benson said. “I was also amazed that in the day of COVID-19, nothing in the nurse’s office at that campus worked and they were so unprepared. Not even the thermometer worked and we couldn’t even get her blood pressure.”
Superintendent Jeff Collum said the district is discussing options to get all of its fleet with air conditioning.
“We’re talking about what our options are,” he said. “We’ve talked about retro-fitting, purchasing more buses. Since I’ve arrived, we’ve purchased 34 new buses in four years. We’ve been working furiously to address the bus issue. It is extremely hot and we don’t want kids sitting on buses without air conditioning. We are moving as fast as we can. Every year, we have drivers and kids that get hot on buses and we don’t like it at all. So, we are moving as fast as we can. I will say the bus driver and campus staff worked as fast as they could to get her cooled off and get her water then notify the ambulance.” Benson said in the mean time, she’s going to check into what she can do privately to raise the money needed to outfit her children’s bus with air conditioning.
“Abigail is not well,” Benson said. “She’s retaining fluid and there’s an issue with her kidneys. We’re going to see a neurologist Tuesday. She turns 15 next month and she’s so sad she can’t play tennis again. She has to stay home now and do virtual school. She keeps telling me, ‘why didn’t I just miss catching the bus.’”