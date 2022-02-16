HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD Career and Technology Education (CTE) students on Tuesday presented skills and portions of their program to members of the district’s CTE Advisory Committee during the annual luncheon.
The Hallsville ISD CTE Advisory Committee is made up of community business, higher education and industry representatives from Longview Regional Medical Center, Texas Eastman Chemical Company, LeTourneau University, Kilgore College, Pegues Hurst Ford Motor Company and Drake Real Estate and others who all partner with the district to serve on its CTE advisory council.
The group relays needed programs and partnerships to help facilitate students into filling future jobs within the community, Hallsville ISD CTE Director Kathy Gaw said.
“We are always looking for ways to prepare our students to serve our community,” Gaw said Tuesday. “We are training our students to leave here and make a difference.”
Hallsville ISD offers CTE courses and certifications from 10 of the state’s 14 career clusters.
Students from different areas of the district’s CTE programs and courses were present on Tuesday to show off their learned skills and experiences.
Hallsville High School Culinary students and floral design students decorated the room and each table for the annual luncheon, and the culinary students prepared and served the meal and desserts.
Guests on Tuesday also heard from CTE instructors from some of the district’s newest courses, including the EMT/Firefighter program and the teacher training programs.
CTE Emergency Coordinator Robert Best detailed how students can earn their diploma and also be prepared to immediately begin working as a firefighter/EMT upon graduation from high school.
“These are jobs that are necessary to our community, EMTs, firefighters and police officers,” Best said Tuesday. “We currently have four firefighter students and five EMT students.”
Best said the firefighter students have worked alongside Hallsville firefighters and EMT students have completed ride-alongs with EMTs on the job, responding to crashes and health emergency calls.
“We have some really exciting things going on here at Hallsville ISD,” Gaw said.