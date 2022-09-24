HALLSVILLE — A Hallsville ISD teacher was recently recognized for his quick life-saving action with a student during a health scare on campus.
Hallsville Junior High School Band Director Rami Purdum was honored as the Hallsville ISD Employee of the Month during the district’s board meeting this week for his actions during a student’s recent health scare on campus.
Purdum was nearby and quick to react when, on Sept. 15, a Hallsville High School band student suddenly collapsed on the school’s practice turf field during band practice. The student stopped breathing, prompting Purdum to immediately begin administering CPR until the student began breathing again and other school personnel and paramedics arrived on the scene, Hallsville High School Band Director Sherri Morgan said.
The student was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas but is now back at school and marching with the Bobcat band, Morgan said.
Purdum was joined by his family on Monday as he received the accolades and was honored for his quick action.
Morgan said CPR training is a requirement for her and her colleagues at Hallsville ISD.
“All of our band directors, coaches, drill team sponsors and cheerleader sponsors are required by UIL (University Interscholastic League) to be CPR certified,” Morgan said. “We renew our certification every two years.”
The district presented Purdum with a plaque to commemorate his award on Monday.
“Mr. Purdum remained calm in the middle of a crisis, and his preparedness and selflessness averted what could have been a tragic ending,” district officials said in a statement. “His quick action likely saved the student’s life.”
Purdum has more than 20 years teaching experience and is in his first year as the Hallsville Junior High School band director.