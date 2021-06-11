HALLSVILLE — Some Hallsville ISD students will be starting school in the fall with some new kicks.
A Hallsville ISD staff member has teamed up with two local Hallsville businesses to help collect shoe donations for children in the community.
Hallsville East Elementary School Medical Assistant Lori Rich has teamed up with Cajun Tex Hallsville and Dairy Queen Hallsville for a shoe drive benefiting Hallsville ISD students.
The goal is to collect at least 200 pairs of brand new shoes for Hallsville ISD students in need before the start of the 2021-22 school year in August, though the shoe drive will continue throughout the school year.
“Ideally, we’d like for them to have for the start of the school year,” Rich said Thursday. “I know it’s early but school will be here before you know it. This is a perfect way to give back to our kiddos here at Hallsville ISD.”
Those wishing to help can bring a new pair of shoes, for either girls or boys, in sizes 11 children’s, up to 10 adults. Those who donate will either receive a $5 gift certificate from Cajun Tex or a free large drink from Sonic.
New shoes may be dropped off at Cajun Tex Hallsville or Rich can meet for pick up.
Those unable to shop for new shoes and wish to donate funds instead may do so by sending the money for a new pair of shoes to Rich through the Venmo App at “@Lori-Rich-2” or through Paypal via “Lrich@hisd.com.”
“My goal is for 200 new shoes to be donated for our Hallsville ISD students that are unable to afford new shoes to start the school year with,” Rich said. “It doesn’t matter the brand, just as long as they are new. If you don’t want to do the shopping, I’ll do it for you and give you the receipt.”
Rich also held a shoe drive last summer for Hallsville ISD students, as well as a blanket drive last winter.