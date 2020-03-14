HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD students facing a hardship or need will soon have a centralized place on campus where they can go to receive help in the form of clothing, shoes and toiletries, thanks to the district’s new “Care Closet.”
“This is a new project we are starting that will serve all campuses,” Hallsville ISD Director of Federal and Special Programs Amy Whittle said Wednesday. “After the Angel Tree ended during the Christmas holidays, we had a couple of students that lost their things in a house fire. We also have some homeless students and students in foster care at our district and the creation of the Care Closet will allow us to immediately serve their needs.”
Before the creation of the Care Closet, Whittle said campus nurses and counselors would usually have small amounts of clothing items they kept on hand to give students when they came across a need.
Now the district is putting a call for help to the community for donations so the centrally located Care Closet at the district’s operations building can provide students of all sizes and ages the items they may need.
“Each campus nurse and counselor already have small amounts of items for students in need, but each had expressed the desire to do more for students,” she said. “Historically, staff members were purchasing items and with our amazing Hallsville community, we knew they would want to help.”
Whittle said gently or new clothes in sizes for kindergartners through high school age students is needed, along with socks all sizes, under garments in size children 5 through youth 18, soap, deodorant, shampoo, chapstick, laundry detergent and other full size toiletry items.
“We are starting with the items listed and the clothing donations already on campus and hope to add additional clothing items as the project grows,” Whittle said. “Our plan is to allow access to campuses so that they may restock their supplies and also have the option to bring students to the closet to ‘shop.’ Ultimately, we would like to even have formal wear.”
Whittle even encouraged community members to collect free sample size toiletries like guests receive in hotels.
“Our maintenance department is in the process of getting the room cleared and shelves installed,” she said. “We are hoping to have everything set up and running by the end of the month.”
To donate, community members can bring items to each individual campus and they will be collected and installed at the Care Closet.