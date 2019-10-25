HALLSVILLE — All Hallsville ISD alumni are invited to the district’s 18th annual Homecoming Dinner and All Class Reunion today in honor of the Bobcats’ homecoming.
The Hallsville High School Alumni Association will also honor this year’s distinguished alumni Ray Jackson, store director of Hallsville’s Brookshire’s and class of 1983 graduate, during tonight’s annual dinner.
The dinner is set for 5:30 p.m. today at the Hallsville Junior High School cafeteria, with doors opening at 5 p.m.
The dinner will be catered by Bear Creek Smokehouse, its owner and Hallsville ISD alum Robbie Shoults.
Dinner is $10 each for adults and $5 for children under 12 years old.
The homecoming court festivities will follow the dinner at 7 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium, with the homecoming game against Jacksonville at 7:30 p.m. today.