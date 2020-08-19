HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD trustees on Monday adopted a deficit budget and decreased tax rate and after much discussion, agreed to give all staff raises and increase the district's contribution to the Teacher Retirement System.
Hallsville ISD trustees adopt deficit budget, pass staff raises
Bridget Ortigo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- HCSO arrests 3 in string of vehicle burglaries
- Jefferson, Karnack ISDs students return to school for start of 2020-21 school year
- Eight new COVID-19 cases, 11 recoveries reported Tuesday
- Lonesome Dove Drive Thru Safari in Jefferson gets new attraction
- Search continues for missing Harleton woman
- Marshall community says goodbye to biggest fan, supporter
- Marshall educator, 81, retires after 58 years of teaching
- Confederate monument to remain at Gregg County Courthouse
- ET Football: High school scrimmage schedule
- Police reports: HCSO arrests 3 in string of vehicle burglaries