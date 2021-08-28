HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD trustees recently adopted a decreased tax rate and surplus budget for the 2021-22 school year.
The about $35,000 surplus budget adopted by trustees also included a 5 percent one time incentive payment to be made to all the district’s about 700 employees this fall.
Trustees also voted to increase the district’s contribution to the Teacher Retirement System monthly ActiveCare health insurance premiums by an additional $25. Trustees also voted last year to increase the district’s TRS contribution by $50 per month.
The about $137.5 million general fund budget, which includes revenue from the district’s brick and mortar schools as well as its Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH), also includes the purchase of new turf at the Hallsville High School practice field, which Hallsville ISD Chief Financial Officer Mary Brown said has outlived its 10 year lifespan.
Brown said this year’s budget also includes funding for the preparation and move-in at the district’s new West Elementary School campus, which is set for completion by next summer and will open to students for the 2022-23 school year.
The budget also includes money to replace metal awnings destroyed across the district by the 2020 winter storm.
In addition to adopting a surplus budget, trustees adopted a decreased tax rate, down from $1.25 per $100 of home valuation last year to $1.21 per $100 of home valuation for this school year.
The $0.0404 cent reduced tax rate is comprised of $0.961 in maintenance and operations and $0.249 in interest and sinking.
Brown said the reduced tax rate this school year was made possible due to several factors, including: “a state-wide legislatively set compression of the Tier I maintenance and operations property tax rates for all districts; a statutorily required maintenance and operations Tier I property tax compression caused by an increase in 2021 certified taxable values, slightly over the 2.50 percent allowed year-over-year; and a reduction in the interest and sinking property tax rate, due to the increase in State Existing Debt Allotment funding, which results in less local interest and sinking tax collections needed to meet the bonded debt payments for the 2021-22 fiscal year.”
Brown said due to these and other factors, the district was able to not only adopt a decreased tax rate, but a surplus budget, thanks to conservative spending and far sighted fiscal planning.
“The budget surplus is due to several factors, among those being increased property tax collections due to higher certified taxable values, as well as local oversight fee revenue from virtual campus operations, and a continued conservative budgeting approach to address and prepare for the needs and expenditures related to our employees and of the facilities of the district,” Brown said.