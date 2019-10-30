HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD trustees on Monday unanimously approved to sell several old school buses to auction and also approved the purchase of several new ones.
Hallsville ISD Transportation Supervisor Roy Presley told the trustees on Monday that the district can auction off 11 of their oldest buses that are in the worst conditions to an auction company. The 11 buses included some models from 1987 and 1989, while others had cracked frames, Presley said.
“We’re not running as many routes right now and with the opportunity to get new buses, that will still leave us with 13 spare buses,” Presley said. “That leaves us some extras and we used to keep at least 10 for spares.”
The old buses bring in anywhere from $500 to $2,000 each, depending on their condition, at auction and the auction company will get a portion of the sales.
“They actually take a lot of the old buses down to Mexico and turn them into city buses, believe it or not,” he said.
The sell of the old and worn out buses will now reduce the average of the district’s fleet, Presley said.
“We can buy about six buses, three special needs buses and three regular ed buses,” he said.
The district received bids back from two companies, with International being the lowest bidder, quoting about $92,000 each for the three handicap accessible buses, and about $93,000 each for the three regular education buses.
The money for the district’s new buses comes from a $400,000 budget allotment the district made for this fiscal year, plus about $230,000 of federal money which will be used towards the handicap accessible special education buses.
The trustees also heard reports from Hallsville High Principal Lindsay Slaten and Hallsville Junior High School Principal James Gibson who both said bus referrals are down.
“Our campus and bus discipline referrals are down from this time last year,” Gibson said of the junior high. “We’re real proud of that, it’s a team effort. Kids are getting to class and doing what they’re supposed to do.”
Gibson said the campus’ new Social Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum, which the district implemented across all campuses this year, has gotten off to a good start.
“The district adopted this curriculum to help students with character education,” Gibson said. “The lessons are during the enrichment period, one day a week and cover things like integrity, honesty, kindness and such.”
The high school will begin SEL in November, Slaten said.
Gibson said the junior high is also looking to add more elective courses in the future.
“Maybe dance or yoga or robotics, or an outdoor adventure class,” Gibson said. “I’d like to even maybe have video announcements on campus once a week that could feed into our digital media class at the high school.”
Slaten said the high school is also looking to add more local, non CTE (Career and Technical Education) related electives, such as computer science.
Next up, the district is set to host its annual Veteran’s Day assembly at Hallsville Junior High School auditorium at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11. All veterans and community members are invited to attend.