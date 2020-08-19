HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD trustees on Monday approved a design for the high school campus’ new auditorium that was approved by voters in November as part of the $55 million bond.
The new, two-story auditorium was approved a budget of about $13.8 million by voters but Huckabee Artchitects’ Andre Brackens said on Monday the project is currently coming in under budget at about $12.4 million.
With the savings, Brackens proposed trustees consider making some additional upgrades to the building, including adding turf in the outdoor courtyard area of the theater section of the building, and an upgraded seating and exterior lighting package
“We don’t yet have what those costs would be,” Brackens said. “
Trustees approved the design for the 1,000 seat auditorium on Monday after Brackens offered an update. The auditorium is projected to be completed in early 2022.
“With your approval of the design development plans, we will be able to move forward with the construction documents and bid documents. We also have a geo-technical review conference coming up this week as well. We had a stakeholders meeting where they got to look at finishes including tile and carpet and we also sent the plans for the auditorium to the Hallsville Fire Marshall for review on Aug. 4. We just wanted to get some comments early as we continue to move forward,” Brackens said.
The school’s auditorium was originally included on the plans of the district’s 2007 bond that constructed the new Hallsville High School but was later scrapped due to a lack of money remaining. The district’s campuses currently share the auditorium at Hallsville Junior High School.
Brackens said the auditorium will include a theater, outdoor courtyard/theater area, lobby, dressing rooms, restrooms, a loading dock in back, a ticket booth, an upper level for seating in the auditorium, a control room upstairs, and a parking lot with 138 parking spaces, four of which will be handicap parking.
“We have a 14 ft. elevation to get to the upper level and control room area and we have a lift to access that, “ Brackens said.
The lift is ADA accessible, Brackens said, and is much cheaper than an elevator and more plausible than a ramp, considering the 14 ft. of elevation required to reach the upper level.
“You also have catwalks to access the lighting,” he said.
Brackens said the brick used on the outside of the auditorium will also be brought to areas inside the building, along with wood elements, to enhance the aesthetics.
Brackens also gave a brief update on the district’s new $29.7 million West Elementary School to be built on district land off of Page Road and Loop 281 in Longview. The two-story, 89,000 sq. ft. building will contain 46 classrooms and plans for the new campus have been completed.
“The plans were completed and submitted to the City of Longview,” Brackens said. “They are currently in permit review and plan check review and we look forward to getting any comments the city may have and getting those incorporated into the drawing. West is going well.”