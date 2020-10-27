HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD trustees on Monday approved playground designs for what will be the new West Elementary School located on the Harrison County side of Longview, off of Page Road.
With design approvals of both the new West Elementary School and the new Hallsville High School auditorium, the bidding process will soon begin for the projects, at the end of this month.
Both the auditorium and the new elementary school were approved last year by voters in the $55 million bond.
The new playground designs for the elementary school approved on Monday included a smaller playground design meant to handle one to two classrooms of students at a time for the pre-kindergarten and younger aged students, while the larger playground design is meant to handle two to three classrooms of students at a time for older students.
The trustees on Monday also approved the purchase of four new school buses. Two of the new International brand school buses will be 77 passenger buses totaling about $190,000, which the district will purchase from general fund monies. The other two buses are 54 passenger special needs buses that include lap belts and total about $194,000. The district will purchase the two new special needs buses, that accommodate three wheelchairs each, with grant monies. All four new buses come equipped with air conditioning.
Trustees on Monday also heard an update from Hallsville ISD Maintenance Director Ben Adevikian about the district’s more than $2 million re-roofing project which is seeing a new roof installed on Hallsville Junior High School, Intermediate 4 and 5 campuses, Hallsville East Elementary School and the field house.
“Those roofs were all pushing about 40 years old,” Adevikian said Monday. “Hallsville High School and North Elementary School did not need new roofs as they are only about 10 years old.”
Adevikian told trustees the East Elementary and Intermediate 4 campus roofs were just about complete and work is simultaneously being done on the junior high and Intermediate 5 campus roofs.
During the removal of the old roof at the junior high, wet insulation was found on about a 7,500 sq. ft. area and Adevikian said the district is waiting to hear the additional cost that find will incur.
Once the junior high and Intermediate roofs are finished, roofing will begin on the field house, he said.