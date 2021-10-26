HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD trustees on Monday approved a bid to replace the turf on a practice field at Hallsville High School and also recognized the district’s campus principals for their hard work.
In honor of Principals’ Month in the month of October, Hallsville ISD Superintendent John Martin on Monday recognized each of the district’s campus principals for the dedication.
Following the recognition, Hallsville ISD trustees heard from Hallsville ISD Director of Maintenance and Operations Ben Avedikian, who recommended the trustees approve the lowest of three bids for turf replacement at the Hallsville High School practice field. The lowest bid came from Hellas Construction for a cost of about $393,000, which the district will pay for from its general fund account.
Avedikian said Hellas Construction installed the current turf on the practice field, which is about 10 years old. Work should take about 45 days to complete on the turf replacement once the construction begins, Avedikian said.
Trustees also heard a bond update from Bond Project Manager John Erickson, who said construction of the new auditorium addition at Hallsville High School is moving forward quickly.
“The auditorium has drastically changed,” Erickson said. “This thing is moving really fast.”
Erickson said all interior walls are now framed in the new auditorium and spraying base coats for the exterior plaster will soon begin.
“We will probably turn on the air or heat in there within the next 30 to 45 days and the sheetrock guys will begin,” he said. “It’s just moving at a rapid pace.”
Erickson said over at the new West Elementary School on East Loop 281 in Longview, construction is moving forward but not as quickly.
The concrete slab has been poured following the installation of ground plumbing at the new school and some walls have started to go up, Erickson said.
“I’d like for the concrete work to be moving a little quicker,” he said. “We are moving at a good pace there though.”
Also in relation to the new elementary school, which is expected to open to students for the 2022-23 school year, the trustees approved a local agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to move forward with bids for the construction of east- and westbound turning lanes on Loop 281.
Martin said the school district had to receive approval from TxDOT before seeking bids for the work because Loop 281 is a state highway. The district will also construct turning lanes on Page Road, which the City of Longview will maintain going forward.