HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD trustees on Thursday voted to refund the district’s maintenance and operations old bond debt as part of the Proposition B approved by voters in November, and also heard financial updates that included news of a clear annual audit and superior FIRST financial accountability rating for 2018-19.
The district received an “A” rating or 96 for its FIRST rating from the Texas Education Agency which annually rates district’s financial transparency and integrity.
Hallsville ISD voters passed Proposition B in November that allows for $3 million on the district’s 2014 bond to refund and replace maintenance tax debt with interest and sinking tax debt, a move that would free up millions the district could use for other items needed in the district.
“There’s old debt the district acquired about 10 years ago that the district has been paying back with a maintenance and tax debt bond that was issued then and it was to be paid on until the year 2025,” Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum explained at the time of the election. “We want to take that debt load and we want to push it over to the debt side which is called the INS (interest and sinking) side of the district’s fund. So by doing that, we’re moving about $3 million in current debt from the M&O side over to the INS side. It frees up about $600,000 a year that we can put back into the classrooms for district needs, raises, buses and other items within the district operating funds. This allows us to take care of the district dollars we’ve been given and free up operating funds for other future needs of the district.”
The district heard from Bond Attorney Rodolfo Segura Jr. and Financial Advisor Tom Lawrence on Thursday about how refunding the debt will benefit the district financially.
“This is the culmination of more than 2 years of planning for this wonderful event as it’s turned out to be,” Lawrence said. “We went into the bond market yesterday to price the bonds and the bond market has just continued to get better and better and stronger and stronger — meaning rates keep going lower and we have been pricing even lower rates than the preliminary rates. These are just unbelievable numbers.”
One bond issue was the $55 million bond approved by voters in November for new construction in the district, which includes a new West Elementary School, an auditorium addition at the high school and renovations at the junior high school.
The second bond issue priced was the $3 million of old bond debt approved by voters in November for refunding.
“The bonds are going to be callable with out penalty beginning Feb. 2025,” Lawrence said. “You see very low issuance costs. The debt service savings over 10 years, gross is $18.5 million less than you’d pay if you left the BABS (Build America Bond Subsidy) out there. So essentially, your present value savings that you’re seeing there of $12,870,000 is actually less because of the BABS. It’s still unbelievable. It’s as if someone walked in right now into the district and handed you a check for $9 million for nothing and that’s the bottom line.”
Collum and the trustees were pleased.
“That’s worth a hallelujah right there,” Collum said. “That’s huge.”
The district was able to get the $55 million bond without raising taxes and Lawrence told trustees on Thursday the tax rate would is either projected to stay the same at $0.33 or lower to $0.325 or even $0.29 in the next few years, all thanks to increased enrollment, increased revenue and the incredible bond market.
“That’s incredible,” Collum said.
Trustees on Thursday also approved about $92,000 for the purchase of three new 10 passenger vans for the district and approved a trip to Washington D.C. in the 2020-21 school year for American Sign Language students. Trustees also approved the Hallsville High School band’s senior trip to Walt Disney World in Florida.
The trustees on Thursday also unanimously approved a policy change allowing the board discretion to approve on an individual basis, out of district trasnfers into the district. The district had barred out of district transfer students this school year, due to an increase in enrollment within the district. This policy change, if approved by TASB, will allow the board to keep paid, out of district transfers barred, while also allowing them to approve individual cases, in the instance a currently approved transfer student has a sibling apply to the district or other similar cases.
The trustees table a vote on the turf vendor pending further discussions.