HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD trustees on Monday heard from the district’s architect Huckabee & Associates about the status of the $55 million bond project approved by voters last month.
Huckabee Architect Andre Brackens updated the board and said a recent meeting with city of Longview officials went well regarding the construction of the district’s new West Elementary School that will be built inside the Longview city limits off of Page Rd.
“We had a pre-development meeting with the city of Longview and it went well,” he said. “We are having a traffic analysis impact report prepared and should receive that in January. We are also awaiting a geotechnical report that tests the soil for the best type of foundation and that should be ready in January as well.”
Brackens also said they recently held a meeting with stakeholders, elementary school personnel, teachers and theatre representatives to discuss schematic plans for the new elementary school and high school auditorium updates.
“We hope to have an update on the schematic design soon,” he said.
Hallsville ISD voters approved the $55 million bond in November, a project that includes the construction of a new elementary school, updates to the junior high campus and a new auditorium at the high school.
Hallsville ISD is currently in a unique financial position that allowed voters and tax payers to approve the bond without a tax increase thanks to an influx of state funding to school districts as part of the recently passed Texas House Bill 3.
The total bond amount will not exceed $55 million, and includes about $29.7 million for a new “West” elementary school campus on land the district already owns near Page Road and Loop 281 in the Longview city limits but Hallsville ISD district.
The bond also includes about $13.8 million for a new 1,000 seat high school auditorium that was originally included on the plans of the district’s 2007 bond that constructed the new Hallsville High School but was later scrapped due to a lack of money remaining. The district’s campuses currently use the auditorium at Hallsville Junior High School.
Earlier this fall, trustees approved spending about $2.6 million of the district’s general fund monies to update the turf and track at Bobcat Stadium, as well as to add turf at the baseball/softball complex.
District Maintenance Director Ben Adevikian told trustees the projects are in the bid seeking stage and are looking to come in at budget.
“We have graduation coming up in the spring and depending on the weather, the project could take about 45 to 60 days,” he said. “We also have a couple of track meets in January and spring soccer.”
Avedikian said the stadium turf and track could be completed during the summer months and possibly the baseball complex as well.
“Looking at preliminary numbers, we are well within budget and will save money if we use one company for both projects,” he said.
Trustees also heard from Hallsville High School Principal Lindsay Slaten and district CTE Director Kathy Gaw about new courses being added to the 2020-21 school year course selection guide.
Firefighting I and II, as well as EMT are new additions to the district’s CTE courses, thanks to a partnership with the Kilgore College Firefighting Academy.
Other new CTE courses include Computer Science I, II and III, as well as Human Resources Management, Banking and Financial Services, Practicum in Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Virtual Business, Sports and Entertainment Marketing I and II, Aquatic Science and College Readiness and Study Skills.