HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved the hiring of Arrow Educational Services to conduct the district’s superintendent search to replace Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum.
Trustees accepted Collum’s resignation effective May 31 as he heads to serve as superintendent at Conway Public Schools in Conway, Arkansas.
The search firm, based out of Maybank, was hired on at a cost of $6,500 and will begin work immediately, Hallsville ISD Board President Jay Nelson said.
Collum also announced Tuesday the district is re-scheduling its groundbreaking ceremonies for the new West Elementary School and Hallsville High School Auditorium to Feb. 5.
The ceremonies were originally scheduled for 9 and 11 a.m. Friday but due to excessive rains this week which created mud at the construction sites, the district is postponing the events until 9 and 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 5. The West Elementary School ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. on Feb. 5, immediately followed by the ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at the Hallsville High School Auditorium.
Trustees on Tuesday also unanimously approved a construction company to begin the renovation of the Hallsville High School Ag Barn and voted to approve the addition of new security cameras at Hallsville Junior High School and the district’s athletic facilities.
Trustees on Tuesday voted 6-0, with Trustee Jason Ainsworth absent, to approve Casey Sloan Construction LLC out of Hallsville to tear down the existing Ag Barn and rebuild a new facility on top of the existing foundation.
The about $238,000 project is part of the 2019 bond and will see a new Ag Barn constructed on the foundation of the existing barn, as well as the addition of covered awnings on areas outside of the two existing Ag barn facilities at Hallsville High School.
”We have two Ag barns there right now, one is enclosed and has heating and cooling and we use it as our Swine Barn,” Hallsville High School Ag Teacher Josh Shafer said Tuesday. “That barn is currently at half capacity with 12 hogs in it, so we’re doing good there. The other Ag Barn facility has rusted through beams, you can see through them, so the plan is to tear down the existing barn there and build a new barn with the same square footage on the existing foundation.“
Trustees also unanimously voted to approve about $111,000 for new security cameras to be installed at current blind spots throughout Hallsville Junior High School. New cameras will also be placed at Bobcat Stadium, as well as the district’s baseball and softball fields and concession stands. The project, which is part of the 2019 bond, also includes the installation of an upgraded server.
Trustees on Tuesday also approved the district’s upcoming May 1 school board election with the Harrison County Elections Office. Place 3 Board President Jay Nelson, Place 4 Trustee Lee Gaw and Place 5 Trustee Jason Ainsworth. The deadline to apply for one of the upcoming seats is Feb. 12 and as of Tuesday, no applications had been submitted. Applications may be picked up and turned in at the district‘s administration offices, located at 300 Willow Street in Hallsville.