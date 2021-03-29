HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville ISD board of trustees on Monday named district Assistant Superintendent of Central Administration John Martin lone finalist for superintendent to replace outgoing Superintendent Jeff Collum.
The mandatory 21-day waiting period begins Tuesday and the trustees are set to meet again on April 19 to offer Martin the superintendent position.
“John Martin has served Hallsville ISD for many years and has done a great job for the district,” Board President Jay Nelson said Monday. “His experience will be valuable in the future and he is a Bobcat at heart.”
Martin, who is in his thirteenth year at Hallsville ISD, graduated from Hallsville High School in 1997.
“I’ve served as assistant superintendent for five years and before that, assistant principal at Hallsville High School for three years, then principal at Hallsville High School for five years,” Martin said. “I’m thrilled and honored to be named lone finalist. This district means a lot to me. I want to continue to give back to the district, students and staff that have given so much to me.”
Martin is also the father to two Hallsville High School grads and one Hallsville Junior High School student.
Martin will work with Collum as he transitions into the superintendent role and Collum resigns on May 31 to leave and serve as Superintendent of Conway Public Schools in Conway, Arkansas.
Nelson said the district used Arrow Educational Services to conduct its superintendent search.
Collum came to Hallsville ISD in 2016 from Arkansas where he was serving as Benton ISD superintendent. Collum replaced then retiring Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jim Dunlap.