HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD trustees and stakeholders had a chance Thursday to review plans for what will be the district’s new West Elementary School on East Loop 281 and Page Road in Longview.
The district is working with City of Longview officials and Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) officials to set up a right turning lane into the future campus, which will sit on the south side of the roadway, on land the district already owns.
Hallsville ISD District Maintenance Director Ben Adevikian, who has been meeting with city officials, also said the two entities are negotiating the cost of what could be a back entrance and exit to the campus off of Delia and Page Roads to allow for buses to enter and exit the campus.
Adevikian said negotiations are ongoing with the city over the possible cost of the project but so far, the city has put about a $500,000 price tag on the job, and in exchange has offered free access to the water lines and other incentives.
Huckabee Architects Architect Andre Brackens also delivered a bit of costly news to trustees following a recent soil test on the land.
“We received the Geo-Technical report and the soil is really some of the most expansive soil I’ve ever seen on a project,” Brackens said Thursday. “The soil is so expansive, the PVM (potential vertical movement) could be up to 9 inches.”
As a result of the possible soil movement, Brackens said a different kind of foundation must be constructed for the new school building.
“The engineer is planning a structural slab with piers to hold the building above the soil so the building won’t be affected by any soil movement in the future,” Brackens said.
Similar additional measures must be taken on the building’s parking lots to prevent future cracking, resulting in about a $300,000 additional price tag on the new campus.
The proposed infrastructure road projects from TxDOT and the City of Longview also have added costs to the building’s price tag, bringing it from about $26.7 million to about $27.5 million, Brackens said.
“We have the $300,000 for the select fill for the 50 ft. perimeter outside for the parking areas and we have an additional $50,000 to the already budgeted $200,000 for the right turning lane on Loop 281 from TxDOT,” Brackens said. “Then we have the proposed $500,000 for improvements to Page Rd from the City of Longview but hopefully we can get that down some.”
The new elementary campus comes as part of the $55 million Hallsville ISD bond project voters approved in November. The bond project also includes a new auditorium to be built at Hallsville High School, as well as updates to the junior high school and district roadways and drives.
School board trustees in February approved an architectural draft of the district’s new two-story school that will have a capacity for 925 students.
“We are planning to put about 685 students there when it opens,” Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said Thursday.
Brackens said his team will take feedback from this review meeting with trustees and stakeholders and bring a final architectural draft for board approval at the March 23 meeting.
The 89,000 sq ft building will consist of 46 total classrooms, including three special education areas, three pre-kindergarten areas, eight kindergarten areas, and eight each first through fourth grade areas.
Two of the eight classrooms for each grade level are designated as “flexible classrooms,” meaning they can be used and wired as computer labs, intervention rooms, teacher planning areas, teacher workrooms or overflow classrooms, though Collum expressed a need to have them labeled as intervention areas.
The school’s library, which is centrally located within the building, has been increased from 4,171 sq. ft. to 4,473 sq. ft., according to the draft. {span}The cafeteria is currently set for about 4,294 sq. ft. and can serve four serving lines.