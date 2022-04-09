HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD’s UIL Academic team recently won the district title and now will advance to the regional competition.
The Hallsville High School UIL Academic team is once again celebrating a district title win and preparing to advance to the regional competition.
The Hallsville High School UIL Academic teams totaled more than 600 sweepstakes points, earning Hallsville High School’s 14th consecutive UIL Academic District Championship.
“Not only was this our 14th consecutive district championship, it was also our third highest sweepstakes total,” Hallsville High School UIL Director Mike Clay, said. “It was good to see that even though we have come through a couple of difficult years, the kids were still working so hard and having such success. It’s great to be back at it and hopefully many of them will continue on to the state meet in May.”
The accounting, calculator, science, speech and debate teams all contributed to the school’s win, each bringing in first place finishes.
The school’s spelling, math and journalism teams all placed second. In total, eight students earned gold medals and Hallsville High School has now advanced 34 students to the UIL Academic Regional meet in Prosper on April 22 and 23.
If any teams or students advance past regionals, they will move on to area then the state competition in May.
The Hallsville High School One Act Play cast and crew also recently advanced through district, bi-district and area competitions and will compete at their regional meet on April 20 and 21.
Students placing at the meet are:
Accounting — First Place Team
1 — Brian Lewis
2 — Emmanuel Ramirez
3 — Parker Brooks
4 — Joel Hale
Calculator — First Place Team
1 — Zachary Rodgers
5 — Mackenzy Moore
6 — Zachary Southard
6 — Luke Jenkins
Science — First Place Team
1 — Caden Perkins
3 — Luke Bryant
5 — Nixon Whitaker
Brennen Lummus
Biology
Nixon Whitaker
Physics (Tie)
Caden Perkins
Luke Bryant
Spelling- Second Place Team
2 — Margaret Schirmer
5 — Emma Kate McIntosh
Lainey Hamilton
Lexi Rodenbaugh
Computer Applications
1 — Alyna Khey
2 — Dhruvi Patel
Math — Second Place Team
3 — Zachary Rodgers
4 — Luke Jenkins
Current Issues
3 — Ridge Vaughn
Computer Science
4 — Justin Hardie
5 — Ethan Caswell
6 — Ethan Holder
Number Sense
5 — Luke Jenkins
6 — Caleb Strange
Ready Writing
5 — Britain Coulter
Social Studies
6 — Edgar Rangel
Speech/Debate — First Place Team
Lincoln-Douglas Debate
1 — Courtney Hardie
2 — Miriam Navarro
5 — Ben Meyer
Prose
1 — Evan Johnson
4 — Charlie Patten
5 — Anna Phoenix-Scherrer
Poetry
1 — Cole Buzbee
4 — Natalie Greenig
Persuasive
2 — Zachary Stansbery
3 — Courtney Hardie
Informative
3 — Thomas Thompson
4 — Miriam Navarro
5 — Robert Underwood
Journalism — Second Place Team
News
1 — Cortlyn Null
4 — Emma Rogers
Feature
2 — Maggie Meitzen
5 — Cortlyn Null
Editorial
3 — Emma Rogers
4 — Maggie Meitzen
Headline
3 — Emma Rogers
5 — Evelyn Ward
6 — Cortlynn Null
Copy Editing
4 — Presley Kerry
5 — Evelyn Ward
6 — Maggie Meitzen