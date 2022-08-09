HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD welcomed its staff and teachers back on Monday for the start of the 2022-23 school year by hosting its annual convocation ceremony in its new auditorium.

The Hallsville High School Performing Arts Center is the district’s new 1,000-seat auditorium that was packed on Monday with staff and teachers decked out in a sea of Bobcat purple.

Recommended For You


Tags

Bridget began at the LNJ working in sports, city reporting and then on the education beat before moving to the MNM where she covers education and the cities of Jefferson, Harleton and Hallsville. Bridget has two daughters and loves her family and animals.