HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD welcomed its staff and teachers back on Monday for the start of the 2022-23 school year by hosting its annual convocation ceremony in its new auditorium.
The Hallsville High School Performing Arts Center is the district’s new 1,000-seat auditorium that was packed on Monday with staff and teachers decked out in a sea of Bobcat purple.
“We are happy to welcome you in a our beautiful new performing arts center,” Hallsville ISD Board President Jay Nelson said. “Hallsville is in great shape and we have a lot of exciting things going on. I’m excited to see where we continue to grow and go.”
The $13.8 million new facility, constructed as part of the $55 million bond approved by voters in 2019, was recently completed this summer.
Work continues on the new $29.7 million West Elementary School, currently under construction on East Loop 281 at the intersection of Page Road in Longview.
Nelson said on Monday, due to supply chain issues and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction on the new two-story school is running behind. The school was originally set to be open for the start of this school year, but Nelson said Monday the district is now looking to have the new school open after the Christmas break.
“We spent a lot of money in the past few years to update older campuses and we continue to work on that,” he said. “You can take ownership of that and take care of it and make the students take care of it too. We have great opportunities for the success of our students. We want to educate our students to be successful in life, not just for one day in May.”
Hallsville ISD Superintendent John Martin welcomed staff and teachers on Monday and reminded them to have fun while they make their way throughout the school year.
“Hallsville ISD will function as a team,” Martin said. “Relationships are key — between you and the students and your colleagues. You’ve got to love what you do.”
Hallsville ISD students will return to school on Aug. 11.