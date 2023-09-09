The Hallsville High School Z-Club has partnered with the Panda Express restaurant in Longview for a “Spirit Night” to benefit the local community through a donation of 20 percent of sales on Sept. 13 when customers show the club’s flier.
The Hallsville High School Z-Club is affiliated with the national Zonta organization and partners with Zonta of Longview, emphasizing women’s rights and extending opportunities for women. The Z-Club utilizes various fundraisers such as “Spirit Nights” alongside local businesses once per month to raise funds to benefit the organization’s initiatives.
“We strive to show our girls the importance of service to their community, awareness of the world around them, and more importantly that “empowered women, empower women,” said Hallsville ISD High School teacher Lindsey Woods.
In the last year, the Hallsville High School Z-Club was able to donate to local organizations including Hallsville Angel Tree, Hallsville Purses with a Purpose, One Love Longview, Graciously Broken, Legacy Closet, House of Hope, Hallsville Outreach Center, Heartisans Marketplace, and Hallsville HS Nurses Station.
This month’s “Spirit Night” fundraiser event features a partnership with the Panda Express in Longview to support the local community, where the restaurant will donate 20 percent of proceeds that are generated when customers mention the Hallsville High School Z-Club, show the flier either by print or digitally, or use the online code 359271. This will be available both in-store and through the drive through.
Zonta International was founded in 1919 and has grown into a global organization with more than 27,000 individuals in 1,133 Zonta clubs across 62 counties. The organization has a mission to work together to build a better world for women and girls. Members of the Hallsville High School Z-Club are expected to gain 35 service hours, in both the community as well as Z-Club specific projects, through the course of each year.
The Hallsville High School Z-Club “Spirit Night” fundraiser event will be held at the Panda Express located at 3082 N. Eastman Road in Longview on Sept. 13, all day from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
“We try our best to find ways to raise money creatively, so we may still serve as many local projects as we are able,” said Woods.