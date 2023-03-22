During the month of February, Hallsville ISD celebrated National Career and Technical Education month with a focus on the phrase “Celebrate today. Own tomorrow.” Numerous activities were held throughout the month to celebrate the successes of students, and the month ended with a CTE Advisory Council Luncheon, which was held on Feb. 28.
Those in attendance included, students, teachers, business and industry partners, college representatives, and district administration. The meeting focused on celebrating the successes of students in order to own their tomorrow. To achieve those goals, students taking CTE courses will develop the knowledge and skills that will prepare them to enter the world of work directly after high school or to continue their education at a post-secondary institution.
Members of the advisory council were provided with an update on events held that were designed to help students better prepare for future endeavors. Events discussed included:
State of the district report provided by Superintendent John Martin.
Career Fair held at Hallsville Junior High School, where more than 40 business and industry representatives attended providing informative sessions. The career fair was designed to help students make wise choices as they begin their four-year planning activities with high school counselors.
A review of dual credit coursework in Career and Technical Education was provided to guests. On top of current options in automotive technology, computer-aided drafting, criminal justice, emergency medical technology, firefighting and process technology beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, students taking classes in education and training will have an opportunity to take dual credit classes with Kilgore Junior College.
Guests heard from College, Career, and Military Readiness Coordinator Kelly Graff regarding measures that have been recently developed by TEA to ensure that all students graduating from a high school in Texas are college, career or military ready. Career and Technical Education Director Kathy Gaw introduced nine different CTE students that have already met CCMR requirements within CTE. Annwyn Kramer pointed out that she would meet the requirement in two different ways: taking more than nine hours of dual credit course work in EMT/firefighting, while Vishnu Patel spoke of meeting his CCMR requirement while taking an accounting class in his sophomore year, completing Intuit QuickBooks, an industry based certification.
The meeting concluded with Harrison County Judge Chad Sims discussing the importance of Career and Technical Education and developing a plan for career success while attending high school.