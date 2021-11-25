HALLSVILLE — East Texas cities are getting into the holiday spirit and planning their annual Christmas parades and lighting ceremonies at nearby parks because... Santa Claus is coming to town.
Hallsville
The Hallsville Lions Club will host its annual Hallsville Christmas parade at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 in downtown Hallsville. Immediately following the end of the Christmas parade, which will start near Hallsville North Elementary School and end at Hallsville City Park, the lighting ceremony will be held for the “Light Up the Park,” event which runs throughout the month of December at the park and benefits the Hallsville Outreach Center.
Light Up the Park sees the Hallsville City Park shine bright throughout the month of December as businesses, civic and community organizations or individual families register to decorate a 12-foot by 12-foot area of the park then compete to see who can collect the most “votes” for best Christmas scene by having guests set out donated canned goods in front of their favorite scenes.
Guests to the park will bring canned goods throughout the month of December and place them in front of the decorated scenes they admire the most. The canned goods will be donated to the Hallsville Outreach Center. Light Up the Park officials will announce a winner of the canned goods contest in late December and a best overall winner will also be announced.
Residents and passersby will be able to enjoy the lighted and decorated park throughout the month, and events will be held for the community to join in and participate.
For more information about Light Up the Park or to see a full schedule, visit the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Light-Up-the-Park-150132245710734
Jefferson
The City of Jefferson will host its annual Christmas parade at 6 p.m. on Nov. 27, with the lighting ceremony for the annual Jefferson Lions Club’s Enchanted Forest to immediately follow after the end of the parade.
The parade line up will begin at 4 p.m. in downtown Jefferson on Saturday and the parade route will end at Lions Park for the kick off of the Enchanted Forest.
The Enchanted Forest will stay lit up at the park throughout the month of December. The Enchanted Forest is made up of decorated Frasier Fir Christmas trees by city civic organizations, businesses or individuals who purchased a tree and decorated it, benefiting the Jefferson Lions Club’s scholarship fund.
For more information, visit the Jefferson Lions Club Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JeffersonTxLionsClub
Uncertain
East Texas’ most unique parade, the annual Uncertain Floating Christmas Parade, is set for 1 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Caddo Lake.
Parade line-up will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the lake’s Bradley Canal, with the parade following at 1 p.m. The parade will end at Johnson’s Ranch Marina, located at 5131 E. Cypress Drive in Karnack.
Following the parade, guests can enjoy hot chocolate, treats and entertainment before judges will award cash prizes to the top three decorated boats.