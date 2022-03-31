HALLSVILLE — Almost two dozen Hallsville ISD students will soon be headed to the state Texas Math and Sciences Coaches Association (TMSCA) competition later this week, and the Hallsville ISD community is sending them off with fanfare.
Hallsville Junior High School has competed in six TMSCA meets this school year and now has more than 20 students who have qualified for the state competition.
The students will compete against 10 other 5A schools from across the state.
As the Hallsville Junior High School TMSCA students prepare to head to state, the Hallsville ISD community will turn out Friday morning to send them off and show support.
The well wishers will line Bobcat Lane beside Bobcat Stadium and Hallsville Junior High School at 8 a.m. on Friday. The TMSCA students will walk the length of the street and then load their charter bus for San Antonio at 8:15 a.m. Friday. The Hallsville Junior High School band, cheerleaders and students will be present to send them off.
TMSCA Students Headed to State:
8th Grade: Brennen Ashley — Number Sense, Calculator, Math, Science; Gideon Blakeley — Number Sense; Simon Cooper — Calculator, Science; Zoey Davis — Number Sense, Calculator, Science; Collin Harp — Science; Grant Hood — Calculator, Science; Mark Jenkins — Number Sense, Calculator; Eli Koyle — Number Sense, Science; Dalton Neal — Number Sense; and Dax Sullivan — Number Sense, Calculator, Science.
7th Grade: Nathan Courtney — Number Sense, Science; Hunter Hines — Number Sense; Thomas (Maverick) Kelley — Number Sense, Math, Science; and Jacob Platner — Calculator, Math, Science.
6th Grade: Harrison Daub — Calculator, Math, Science; Emma Davis — Number Sense, Math, Science; Chandler Emerine — Number Sense; Eben Reyes — Number Sense; and Garrett Simmons – Science.