For the second year in a row, the Hallsville Police Department, Hallsville Fire Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office will give local underprivileged children and families a special Christmas experience in the city.
Daisy Grace Lynn George, an 11-year-old girl who was tragically killed in a hunting accident last year, inspired Hallsville Police Department Investigator David Burrows to use his annual bonus to help local children and families.
This year’s special Christmas experience is set for Sunday, December 18.
“I wanted to use [my bonus] to take three kids on a Christmas shopping trip,” Burrows said. “I would take them in a police car and take them over to Walmart with their parents or guardians and let them spend $150 each on whatever they wanted to buy.”
Every year, the city gives officers a bonus check. Burrows chose to donate his bonus to local children and families. After posting on social media that he was looking for three children for the event, he was flooded with responses from community members and local businesses.
They would raise enough money for the police, fire, and sheriff’s departments to take 20 children Christmas shopping. Because of the success of last year’s Christmas experience, which was then known as “Shop with a Cop,” the departments have made it an official annual community and first responder joint project known as “Code 3 Christmas.”
The departments will provide a special breakfast and fun at the police station on the day of the event. Following that, children will ride in style, complete with lights and sirens, to do their shopping. All of the children involved are also in for a big surprise. The first responders hope to be able to give each child at the shopping event a $150 gift card for shopping, as well as each family a $100 gift card.
Donations can be made at City Hall by speaking with City Secretary Laura Welch. The organizers have already received several requests from local families.
“Code 3 Christmas” is a community-based program that brings together the Hallsville Sheriff’s Office, the police department and the fire department to provide holiday fun for the community.
Daisy’s siblings were taken on the trip by the department last year. They intend to bring a couple of her cousins this year. The police department’s Christmas tree has been dedicated to Daisy and is appropriately named the “Daisy Tree.” Purple ribbons that were used in her honor during last year’s Christmas parade were used to decorate the tree.
Each year, organizers rotate the scheduled children and families so that other members of the community can attend the event.
“It’s a community project,” continued Burrows. “It doesn’t belong to the police department. It doesn’t belong to the fire department. It belongs to the community.”
Community members are encouraged to come out and take part in the event on Dec. 18. To make a donation or for more information, drop by 105 W. Main St. or call Hallsville Police Department Investigator David Burrows at (903) 688-2400.