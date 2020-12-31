HALLSVILLE — Hallsville's Light Up the Park committee has wrapped up another successful year of its Light Up the Park event and named its list of winners.
The annual Light Up the Park event at Hallsville City Park each December sees the park lit up throughout the month as businesses, civic and community organizations or individual families decorate a 12 ft. by 12 ft. area of the park then compete to see who can collect the most “votes” for best Christmas scene by having guests set out donated canned goods in front of their favorite scenes.
The event benefits the Hallsville Outreach Center and this year's Light Up the Park collected more than 2,600 donated food items for the center, organizer Rodney Blackwell said Wednesday.
"We had a very successful event this year, including a family night with Santa Clause and free hot dogs, as well as a Santa's Workshop event one Saturday where children made Christmas cookies and decorated their own ornaments," he said. "It was very well received and I think the community really enjoyed this year's event and appreciated the efforts of our volunteers. We look forward to an even bigger and better event next year."
Guests to the park brought their donated food items throughout the month of December and placed them in front of the decorated scenes they admired the most.
This year's winners by category are:
Friends and Family: The memorial for Dr. Carrie Turner
Civic and Community: The Operation True North
Business: The Hallsville Floral and Gifts
Overall Creative Award: Rachel Lacy with Ballard Septic Services
To follow next year's Light Up the Park event, keep up with the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Light-Up-the-Park-150132245710734