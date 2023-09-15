A Hallsville man has been indicted by a Harrison County grand jury for the June 11 double homicide of a father and son that occurred at a home on Roberson Road.
Darius Celedra Gates Jr., 26, was indicted for the capital murder of Duane Jernigan, 49, and his son Keyan Jernigan, 29.
According to the indictment, on June 11, Gates allegedly caused the death of the two victims by shooting them with a firearm. The indictment goes on to say both murders were committed during the same criminal transaction.
Several probable cause for arrest reports were filed regarding the incident. According to probable cause for arrest reports filed by responding officers and investigators, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service around 7:36 p.m. June 11 regarding shots being fired and a victim lying on the ground. The caller gave a description of the suspect and the vehicle he fled in. The vehicle was subsequently located in Hallsville by Hallsville Police Department officers. After a pursuit, which ultimately ended in Longview, the suspect, identified as Gates, was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail for evading arrest in a vehicle.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that two adult victims, identified as Duane and Keyan Jernigan, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were dead in the front yard at the Roberson Road home in Hallsville.
At the time of his arrest, HCSO officials noted that Gates was being held in the Harrison County Jail on the capital murder charges, as well as evading arrest detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds and delivery of marijuana measuring between a fourth of an ounce and five pounds.