A 53-year-old Hallsville man could face up to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty, on Wednesday, to a federal drug trafficking violation — possession with the intent to distribute anabolic steroids.
The defendant, Tony Goss, pleaded guilty to the offense before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne, in Marshall’s federal court.
According to information presented in court on the case, the anabolic steroids were discovered at a commercial property Goss was leasing in Longview.
“On August 22, 2019, state and federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at 107 Community Blvd, Suite No. 5, Longview, Texas, which was a commercial property leased by Goss,” a press release from Davilyn Walston, public affairs officer with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, stated.
“Agents ultimately recovered approximately 5,493 pills or tablets containing anabolic steroids, approximately 4,192 grams of anabolic steroid powder and, approximately 2,960 milliliters of liquid anabolic steroids,” Walston indicated. “Anabolic steroids are a Schedule III controlled substance. Goss admitted that he possessed all the anabolic steroids with the intent to distribute them for commercial profit. Goss further admitted that he was personally responsible for the distribution of, and possessed with intent to distribute, at least 176,585 dosage units of anabolic steroids, which he distributed through mass-marketing via the internet.”
According to the filed complaint, as a result of committing the crime, Goss has to forfeit to the United States any property constituting, or derived from, and any proceeds the defendant obtained, directly or indirectly as the result of such violation. Goss has to also forfeit any property used, or intended to be used, in any manner or part, to commit, or to facilitate the commission of, such violation.
“Goss acknowledged that he received $459,285.25 in proceeds from his sale of steroids, and that he used some of those funds to purchase seven firearms and a 2016 Ford F-350,” Walston indicated. “Goss agreed to forfeit to the government all the money he received from selling steroids, as well as all property he purchased with steroid proceeds.”
Firearms included: a Star .45 caliber handgun; a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun; a Marlin .45/70 caliber rifle; a Kel-Tec .380 caliber handgun; a Mossberg .270 caliber rifle; an Anderson Manufacturing, AM15, multi-caliber rifle; and a Glock 9mm handgun.
The defendant’s sentencing hearing is currently pending and will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
Walston noted that this case was investigated by the Hallsville Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.
The offense carries a punishment range of no more than 10 years imprisonment, a fine not to exceed $250,000, or both, and a term of supervised release not to exceed three years. A special assessment of $100 may also be imposed.