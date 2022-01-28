A 39-year-old Hallsville man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after a Harrison County jury found him guilty last week of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
According to the indictment, the defendant, Jason Orlando Chambers Jr., sexually assaulted the young victim on two different occasions — May 26, 2017; and July 29, 2017. Chambers was acquitted on count one of the indictment, and found guilty on the second count. According to the second count of his indictment, on July 29, 2017, Chambers sexually assaulted a child, who was younger than age 14. The child made her outcry to her mother, disclosing that Chambers did something inappropriate to her after bath time and had done it before.
Chambers’ sentencing commenced Monday. He will be credited for time he’s already served. Harrison County First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood represented the state in this case. The defendant retained attorney Brandt Thorson.