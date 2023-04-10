Hallsville police department reported a shooting Friday morning that left one man, 56 year old Ricky Ellis, deceased, and 54 year old Cassandra Harris in custody.
On Friday, April 7, shortly after midnight the Hallsville police department responded to a shooting on Saddle Brook Cir. in Hallsville off FM 450.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded with Hallsville PD to assist. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the homeowner, Harris, who advised she had shot Ellis, who lives with her at the residence.
Officers reported to have found Ellis unresponsive in the master bedroom of the residence with apparent gunshot wounds and began life saving measures until Hallsville Fire and Champion EMS arrived.
First responders were unable to resuscitate Ellis, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace, Greg Greer.
Harris was detained and interviewed at Hallsville PD regarding the shooting. Upon completion of the interview, Harris was charged with Murder and transported to the Harrison County Jail in Marshall.
Justice of the Peace Greg Greer set bond for Harris at $100,000.
Hallsville Police reported that the investigation is on-going, with the assistance of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Harrison County District Attorney’s Office.