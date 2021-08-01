HALLSVILLE — Hallsville veteran Sidney “Sid” Stafford had his birthday tradition continued on Friday as he stepped out his door to see signs decorating his yard in celebration of his 102nd birhtday.
Stafford, who once had a goal to reach 100 years old, reached his goal Friday of turning 102, so now the new goal moves to 103 years old.
Stafford’s family and friends have celebrated each year of his birthday since he turned 100 with decorated yard signs set up in front of his home commemorating his special day.
“I’ve made it to 100 years old by trusting in the Lord,” Stafford said two years ago during his 100th birthday party with friends and family, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. “I’ve been shot, shot at and shipwrecked but the Lord has brought me through it all.”
Born on July 30, 1919, Stafford was the oldest of three children and has outlived both his brother and sister. He’s seen a lot of things in his 102 years, including a war, the birth of his three daughters, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, the passing of his soulmate — his wife of 67 years, Nitalene Stafford, and a global pandemic.
“I’ve seen a lot of change in 100 years, from covered wagons to the moon and beyond,” he said previously. “I spent three and a half years overseas during World War II.”
Besides family, friends and faith in God, Stafford’s military service is another topic near and dear to his heart, especially the friends he made and lost during his time serving in the 755th tank battalion of the U.S. Army.
“He served in Italy and North Africa during the war,” his daughter Beth Edwards previously said of her father. “He and his friend T.C. Christian served together the whole time during the war.”
Nowadays, Stafford still lives on his own and spends as much of his free time as possible enjoying family, friends and serving the Lord through as a decades long member at First Baptist Church in Hallsville.