The family of Ricky Ellis, a Hallsville man who was shot and killed this month, is hosting a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the family raise money to transport Ellis’ body and pay for burial expenses.
Michelle Branch, one of Ellis’ nieces, stated that he left behind three children, and they were hoping to raise $12,000 to bring their father’s body from Texas to North Carolina where the family is originally from.
The Go Fund Me link can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/pay-for-body-transport-fees.
Branch stated that the family was devastated by the loss of her uncle, and shocked and surprised that such a hard working man could be killed so brutally. She stated that due to Ellis having recently stated a new job, his benefits had not yet kicked in, leaving the family with little in support for the burial and transportation costs.
Ellis was killed April 7 by Cassandra Harris, police said, who shot and killed him in the home they shared on Saddle Brook Circle in Hallsville.
Harris was immediately taken into custody and charged with murder. She remains in the Harrison County Jail, with bond set at $100,000.