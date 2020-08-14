HALLSVILLE — A special visitor showed up to greet Hallsville High School students for their first day of the 2020-21 school year on Thursday, and Marshall High School students returned to a different looking campus with many new updates.
Over at Marshall High School, students were admiring the new additions as they stood outside getting temperature checks before entering the building. The high school campus has undergone millions of dollars in renovations and new additions, including a new 120-yard covered turf pavilion behind Maverick Stadium which now has the shell of its steel beams up. The pavilion, which is the only of its kind in East Texas, will serve as a covered practice field for sports and extra-curricular activities.
Overall, with school out for the past five months, since spring break in mid-March, students and staff seemed eager to return to campus on Thursday.
“We had a great start to the school year,” Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson said. “For the most part, there were little to no traffic issues. The students were excited to be back and see their friends. Our teachers were ready to teach. Campuses had plans for temperature being checked before entering the building and the plans worked.”
At the Marshall High School campus, only a couple of students were turned away by the nursing staff for having too high temperatures. Parents are encouraged to check their students’ temperatures each morning before taking them to their campus.
“Whose dog is this?” Hallsville High School students asked on Thursday as a pup ran around the entrance of the school receiving pats and hugs from students standing outside waiting to have their temperature checked before entering the building.
Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said it was a great first day for the Bobcats on Thursday as well.
“I am very proud of the way our students and staff handled the first day back,”Collum said. “Overall everyone was extremely cooperative and happy to see one another. We have sincerely missed seeing our students and it was great to have them back in our buildings. We look forward to having a great school year.”
Harleton and Elysian Fields ISDs were the first districts back on Monday, followed by Waskom ISD, then Marshall and Hallsville ISDs. Jefferson and Karnack ISDs will begin their first day of the 2020-21 school year on Monday.