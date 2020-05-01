HALLSVILLE — With East Texas students out of school for almost two months now and not set to return to classrooms for the remainder of the spring semester, teachers and administrators have been inventing safe ways to still engage their students.
Many area schools have hosted homework packet drive through pick up events or lunch pick ups and drop offs since the closings, but Hallsivlle High School teachers and administrators on Thursday hosted a drive through line for class of 2020 seniors to pick up their alumni T-shirts and senior yard signs while getting a friendly greeting and word of encouragement from the staff that have missed them.
Hallsville High School teachers and staff lined up in front of the school for two hours on Thursday, standing with signs, posters, pompoms, and megaphones, waving and hollering encouragement as each senior drove through the parent pick up line to collect their future alumni T-shirts and class of 2020 yard signs.
Hallsville High School Principal Lindsay Slaten said Thursday that Bobcat seniors normally receive their T-shirts in a graduation packet after the graduation ceremony but the staff wanted to do something special this year for the graduates.
The yard signs are a new Bobcat addition this year, meant to offer an extra level of attention to a class of seniors who have their last year of grade school cut short, as well as the memories that go along with it.
Marshall ISD teachers and staff at Sam Houston Elementary School are also hosting a drive through greeting for students at 5:30 p.m. today in the school’s parent pick up line.
Parents are encouraged to load up their students and bring them through the pick up line so they can see the teachers they’ve missed for the past couple of months.
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott ordered all public schools to remain closed for the remainder of the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.