HALLSVILLE — City of Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey issued a declaration of local disaster on Thursday, following the announcement that a Harrison County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
"The City of Hallsville has issued a Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency in accordance with Harrison County," Casey said on Thursday. "All of Harrison County has been placed in Voluntary Shelter in Place. Please be safe if you have to get out and follow the county guidelines."
The declaration notes that COVID-19 poses the threat of widespread illness and has been declared a world, national and state health emergency.
The local state of disaster and public health emergency expires seven days after its issuance, unless the commissioners court votes consents to renew it.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the Hallsville City Park was also closed until further notice.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims officially confirmed the county's first case of COVID-19 this morning, prompting Casey's declaration.
“There is no need for alarm. Grocery stores, banks, etcetera will continue to work as normal,” Sims said. “Please stay at home, practice social-distancing and use excellent personal hygiene habits. This is a voluntary self-quarantine.”
Nearby Gregg County, which has three confirmed cases, is in a mandatory shelter in place order as of Wednesday.