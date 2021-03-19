HALLSVILLE — Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey on Tuesday offered an update to the Hallsville city council members about the Texas Department of Transportation grant project soon to be completed in the city.
Last year, the city of Hallsville was one of 18 submitted projects awarded part of a $15 million TxDOT grant to build a new sidewalk and updated roadway near one of its Hallsville ISD campuses. The project would allow students and pedestrians a safer route to and from the school.
TxDOT Atlanta District Representative Marcus Sandifer said at the time the Texas Transportation Commission approved $24 million for 30 projects across the state that will build sidewalks, shared use paths and bike lanes in cities across that applied for the aid.
The federal funding for the project comes from the Transportation Alternatives program and both the city of Hallsville and New Boston were the two Atlanta TxDOT district cities approved for the aid.
The projects at both cities include work that will enhance bicycle and pedestrian safety while connecting community stops such as school campuses, downtown and commercial areas and medical facilities. The program is specifically targeted for small cities or rural areas of the state.
“I met with TxDOT and we are still on schedule to have the sidewalk put in by the summer of 2022 and we are still approved to build the roadway,” Casey said Tuesday in an update to the Hallsville city council.
The project for Hallsville includes the construction of a 10 to 12 ft. wide sidewalk for people to walk or ride bikes from Hallsville High School on Cal Young Road, up Cider Lane to U.S. Highway 80.
“This will help our Hallsville High School kids when they have early release or testing and they walk up and down Cider Street, to and from the school,” Casey said previously.
Casey said the city is going to simultaneously spend its own funding to completely repave Cider Lane.
“We are planning to completely rebuild Cider Lane the right way, which will include curbing and proper drainage to help keep a better road there for a longer period of time,” he said last year.
The TxDOT program is a matching grant, which means federal funds will make up 80 percent of the cost of the project and the city will pitch in the remaining 20 percent.
Sandifer said for the Hallsville project, federal funds will make up about $732,000. Casey said since the city is planning to pitch in more of its funding to completely redo Cider Lane, they are expecting a cost of at least $150,000.