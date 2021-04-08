HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville High School One Act Play students are giving the community one last chance to see the winning play that is advancing them to the regional tournament later this month.
“The Color of Our Gold,” written by Hallsville High School teacher and Assistant Theatre Director Christopher Dickson, pen name “Shawn Christopher,” will be performed for the community at 6 p.m. on April 11 at the Hallsville Junior High School Auditorium.
The show will be the community’s last chance to see the winning UIL One Act Play before the students head to the regional tournament on April 15 at Prosper High School in Frisco. The tournament is just one step away from a state advancement for the group.
The play is loosely inspired by the New London school explosion of 1937 in Rusk County but also brings in aspects and personal stories from the Civil Rights movement.
Hallsville High School Theatre seniors Emily Fyffe and Abran Davis, who play two of the lead characters, Annabelle Dorsey and Marcus Randolph Jr., said they feel the drama is incredibly relevant to today’s world.
“I think this play is important because of the story that needs to be told,” Fyffe said. “It’s really important for us to try to do our best to show and tell that story.”
Davis said he hopes the play sends a message to viewers.
“I’m here to help send a message about a current problem in our world,” Davis said. “I want to help my people and show that background story and address the bigger issue of equality.”
Both Davis and Fyffe said they hope the play inspires others to action.
“I hope when they see the play, they see issues reflected in today’s world and see that we should treat everyone without judgement and treat everyone with respect,” she said.
“I want people to actually do something,” Davis said. “I don’t want them to just feel a certain way, but we also need to check on each other and be there for each other.”
Hallsville High School junior Cole Buzbee plays “Harvey” in the play, an antagonist who picks on the main characters.
“He picks on others because he’s an outsider,” Buzbee said. “I think this play addresses big topics of today’s world like racism, and this play shows we have to look at each other deeper than just the color of our skin.”
Hallsville High School Theatre Director Shalem Carr is assisted by Dickson and Tech Director Abby Jester with the play.
“Chris Dickson, (pen name Shawn Christopher), had this beautiful story in his head and wanted to tell it,” Carr said of the play. “It’s timely and it’s needed. We turn our eyes away from things that make us uncomfortable but theatre is supposed to make us uncomfortable — to teach ourselves. I also had the perfect actors for this play for every single role.”
The play will be held at 6 p.m. on April 11 at Hallsville Junior High School auditorium, with masks and social distancing guidelines in place.
Donations will be accepted to help cover the theatre students’ costs of UIL One Act Play competition and travel.