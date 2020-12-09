HALLSVILLE — Hallsville residents will soon have a new way to communicate and stay updated on information with Hallsville Police Department as the police are set to join Ring’s Neighbors Public Safety Service.
Known for their doorbells that allow owners to talk to visitors on their doorsteps, while also videoing encounters, the Ring doorbell app has an added feature called “Neighbors” that works to keep neighborhoods in a particular area informed and updated on information related to their specific area.
Anyone with a smartphone can download the free Neighbors app from their app store and create an account to stay informed on local incidents in their area, without needing to purchase or own a Ring doorbell device.
Within Ring’s Neighbors app is the Public Safety Service feature which invites local law enforcement and first responder agencies including police, sheriff’s offices, fire departments and more to create free accounts and share information with users in the same location.
Hallsville Police Department announced Monday, on the City of Hallsville Facebook page, the department will join the Neighbors app on Thursday.
Anyone in the Hallsville area with a smart phone is able to download the free Neighbors app, create a free online account and stay updated with information posted from the Hallsville Police Department, including missing animal and people notices, crime and incident updates and disaster information.
Ring doorbell users can even share videos with police about incidents that happen in their area that could help provide evidence in investigations, though a Ring doorbell device is not needed to participate in the free Neighbors app updates.
“The Hallsville Police Department has partnered with Ring’s Neighbors Public Safety Service to help community members connect and stay informed about local public safety incidents. The service is free to any person whether or not they own a Ring device. There is also no cost to the City or Police Department,” the department said on Monday.
“The service allows us to share important local crime and safety information, view and respond to publicly posted content on the app, and also request assistance from residents to help make their neighborhoods safer.”
Hallsville police said Monday participation in the app does not allow police access to any Ring doorbell device or their account information, unless that information is provided by the resident to police. Police can send alerts to users through the app about local events or warnings in real time.
“The service does not allow the department access to any user’s device, device info, account info, or private videos. It instead allows us to send alerts through the app to those in our community using the app regarding suspicious or criminal activity, safety notices, or lost pets and also send requests to Ring Neighbors users in a specific area asking for any videos the user may have for a set time frame which could assist us in our investigation of a crime,” the department said. “The user can then review and choose which, if any, video from their Ring device to submit to us through the app that may be able to aid us.”
For more information or to create a free Neighbors app account, visit https://ring.com/neighbors-public-safety-service
Residents with further questions can contact Investigator David Burrows at Hallsville Police Department.