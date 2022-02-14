HALLSVILLE — Hallsville police recently arrested a Kilgore teen on charges of aggravated robbery following an incident at a Hallsville mobile home park.
Hallsville Police Investigator David Burrows said officers responded on Feb. 2 to an aggravated robbery call at a mobile home park located at 409 E. Main St. in Hallsivlle.
"It was reported that a firearm was stolen from the victim at gunpoint by a then unidentified suspect," police said in a statement. "The suspect fled prior to arrival by law enforcement. During the course of the investigation, Investigator Burrows identified the suspect and requested a warrant for his arrest."
The aggravated robbery warrant, a first degree felony, was later issued for Bryson Ford, 17, of Kilgore by Harrison County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Nancy George.
Ford was found and arrested by College Station police officers on Feb. 8 during the execution of a search warrant for a College Station residence.
Ford was additionally charged with possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces and less than 5 pounds by the College Station police.
The stolen firearm from Hallsville was recovered during the search, Burrows said.
Ford currently remains in the Brazos County Jail on a total $80,000 bond.