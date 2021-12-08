The Hallsville Police Department will take 15 area kids on a Christmas shopping spree this Saturday morning as a part of their first “Shop with a Cop” event.
The kids and cops will “roll out in style” in squad cars from the Police Department around 9 a.m., after a breakfast provided by the Hallsville Whataburger, HPD Investigator David Burrows said.
The department initially planned to invite only three children for the event due to limited funds, but donations from the community allowed officers to expand their reach to provide 15 children with $150 each to spend on Christmas gifts of their choice.
“Each year, the city provides us with longevity pay,” Burrows said. “The city manager asks that we try to do something for someone else with at least some of that. Usually I do an angel tree or something like that, but this year I wanted to do something a little bit bigger and better, so I used that money to take three children on a shopping trip.”
Participating kids will also get a chance to meet local law enforcement officers from Hallsville and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, tour their facilities, and even see a fire truck. In addition to receiving a $150 budget to spend at a store of their choice, community donations have helped to provide each child with a full stocking of gifts.
“This is something we will continue to do in the future around Christmastime,” Burrows said. “This one was kinda planned on the fly. So in the next few years, it will be planned and organized. Hopefully we will be able to do even more as this continues to grow.”
Burrows called the chance to give back to needy children both “heartbreaking and humbling” after reading through some of the stories of the eight participating families.
“It’s a really good feeling to be doing something for that many kids,” he said.