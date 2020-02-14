A Hallsville woman accused of forging counterfeit money and checks was arrested Thursday as part of a joint investigation by Hallsville police, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Kilgore police and the U.S. Secret Service, police said.
Jennifer Genell Clark, 46, has been charged with three counts of forgery of a government/national institution money/security — one in Harrison County and two in Gregg County — and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams. Her bond was set at $50,000.
Police said additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.
Police executed a search warrant at the Green Street Apartments, in the 300 block of South Green Street in Hallsville, on Thursday. Police said the search warrant stemmed from investigations of counterfeit money and checks from each of the four participating agencies.
Officers seized numerous items of evidence including laptops, printers, printed counterfeit U.S. currency, counterfeit checks, fictitious identification, stolen mail and identity documents, and other items consistent with an ongoing counterfeit operation, police said. Officers also seized an unspecified amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.