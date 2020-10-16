HALLSVILLE — The railroad crossing at FM 450 in downtown Hallsville will once again be closed for repairs on Oct. 21, causing drivers to find alternate routes through the city, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
From 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 21, Union Pacific Railroad workers will be working to repair the railroad crossing at FM 450 in downtown Hallsville, causing drivers to seek alternate routes through the city on U.S. 80, Interstate 20 and Loop 281, TxDOT Atlanta District Spokesman Marcus Sandifer said on Thursday.
“Traffic will officially be detoured on a signed route through Longview on U.S. 80, Loop 281 and Interstate 20,” Sandifer said. “Portable message boards will be placed near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn motorists of the scheduled road closure.
The construction schedule and road closure can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.”
The railroad crossings at Branch and Cypress Streets will remain open.
The railroad crossing was previously closed or repairs twice before this year as Union Pacific Railroad sought to replace the cross ties.
Anyone having any questions about the road closure, detour routes or construction work can call the Texas Department of Transportation Marshall maintenance section at 903-935-2809 for more information.