HALLSVILLE — The city of Hallsville has once again been notified by Union Pacific Railroad that the railroad crossings at FM 450 South and Cypress Street will once again be closed for repairs from noon Saturday until noon Sunday.
This marks the third time this year the railroad company has shut down railroad crossings in the city while repairs to the tracks are made.
“Hopefully, they get their work completed during this period,” Hallsville city officials posted on the city’s Facebook page this week during an announcement. “Again, we regret any inconvenience this may cause you.”
The same two railroad crossings connecting north and south Hallsville were closed for four days in January so Union Pacific Railroad could replace the track at both locations.
These closures have left the town with only one railroad crossing at Branch Street to connect the north and south sides of the city.